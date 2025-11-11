Pakka Ltd Releases Q2 Financial Performance Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Pakka Ltd ( (IN:PAKKA) ).

Pakka Ltd has released an investor presentation detailing its financial performance for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This presentation, which is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, was discussed during an investor call held via video conference. The release of this information is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

More about Pakka Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 17,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 5.98B INR

For detailed information about PAKKA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue