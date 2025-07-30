Paisalo Digital Lists FCCBs on Global Securities Market

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Paisalo Digital Ltd. ( (IN:PAISALO) ) has provided an update.

Paisalo Digital Limited has announced the listing of its 7.5% Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) due 2029 on the ‘Global Securities Market’ of India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited, effective from July 31, 2025. This move signifies a strategic step for Paisalo Digital Limited, potentially enhancing its financial flexibility and market reach, thereby impacting its operations and positioning within the financial industry.

Paisalo Digital Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 822,128

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 28.62B INR

