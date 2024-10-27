PainChek Ltd to Host Investor Webinar on Innovations

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

PainChek Ltd is hosting an investor webinar on October 30, 2024, to discuss their quarterly update and the innovative smartphone application that aids in pain assessment and management. The company has achieved significant regulatory clearance globally and has conducted over four million digital pain assessments, partnering with over 1,000 aged care facilities. This expansion into home care services underlines PainChek’s commitment to improving pain management practices worldwide.

