PagerDuty Holds 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting

An update from PagerDuty ( (PD) ) is now available.

On June 26, 2025, PagerDuty held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, where three proposals were voted on. The stockholders elected three Class III directors, ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditor, and approved the executive compensation on an advisory basis. These decisions reflect the company’s ongoing governance and operational strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PD is a Outperform.

PagerDuty’s overall score reflects strong financial performance with notable revenue and cash flow growth, tempered by ongoing profitability challenges and reliance on debt. Technical analysis indicates bearish trends, while valuation metrics show limitations due to net losses. Positive highlights from the earnings call, such as strategic partnerships and AI initiatives, contribute to a balanced outlook despite external uncertainties.

PagerDuty, Inc. operates in the technology industry, providing digital operations management solutions that empower teams to manage and respond to critical incidents effectively. The company focuses on enhancing operational reliability and agility for businesses across various sectors.

