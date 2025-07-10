tiprankstipranks
PageGroup Shows Resilience Amid Market Uncertainty in Q2 2025

Story Highlights
PageGroup Shows Resilience Amid Market Uncertainty in Q2 2025

PageGroup ( (GB:PAGE) ) has shared an announcement.

PageGroup reported a resilient performance in Q2 2025 despite ongoing market uncertainties, with a 10.5% decline in group gross profit compared to Q2 2024. The company faced mixed results across regions, with a significant decline in Europe but growth in the US and Asia. The recruitment process was impacted by macroeconomic uncertainties, leading to a decrease in permanent recruitment as clients sought flexible options. PageGroup continued to invest in innovation and technology to enhance productivity and customer experience, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and adaptable business model amid challenging conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PAGE) stock is a Hold with a £440.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PageGroup stock, see the GB:PAGE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAGE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAGE is a Neutral.

PageGroup’s overall score reflects a mixed outlook, with strong cash flow management and a high dividend yield being positive factors. However, declining profitability, bearish technical indicators, and economic challenges weigh down the score. Corporate governance improvements provide some stability but are offset by strategic adjustments needed to navigate current challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PAGE stock, click here.

More about PageGroup

PageGroup plc operates in the recruitment industry, offering permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment services across various sectors. The company focuses on matching candidates with clients in regions including EMEA, Americas, Asia Pacific, and the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 685,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £842.6M

Find detailed analytics on PAGE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

