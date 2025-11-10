Pagaya Technologies Reports Record Q3 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. reported record financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended 2025, with significant year-over-year increases in GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA, and total revenue. The company raised its full-year guidance for total revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and GAAP net income, highlighting strong performance across its Auto and Point-of-Sale verticals. Pagaya also expanded its financial partnerships and credit facilities, enhancing its market position and operational efficiency. These developments underscore Pagaya’s strategic growth and commitment to bridging Main Street and Wall Street, benefiting stakeholders by improving capital efficiency and expanding its financial ecosystem.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance, highlighting record revenue and strategic growth initiatives. However, financial performance and technical analysis reveal challenges in profitability, leverage, and bearish momentum, impacting the overall score.

More about Pagaya Technologies Ltd

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is a global technology company that leverages artificial intelligence to provide financial infrastructure solutions. The company focuses on consumer credit and residential real estate, utilizing machine learning and a vast data network to deliver comprehensive financial products and services. Pagaya operates from offices in New York and Tel Aviv, integrating its proprietary API and capital solutions into a network of partners to enhance user experiences and access to the mainstream economy.

Average Trading Volume: 4,347,961

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.87B

