Pagaya Technologies Prices $500M Senior Notes Offering

Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( (PGY) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Pagaya US Holdings Company LLC, has priced a $500 million offering of 8.875% senior unsecured notes due in 2030. The offering size was increased from $450 million due to strong demand and is set to settle on July 28, 2025. The proceeds will be used to repay existing credit facilities and secured borrowings, with the remainder for general corporate purposes. The notes will accrue interest semi-annually and are guaranteed by Pagaya and its subsidiaries, excluding Pagaya US.

Spark’s Take on PGY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PGY is a Outperform.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment, reflecting confidence in future growth. However, financial performance is hampered by high leverage and profitability issues, and the valuation remains challenging due to a negative P/E ratio. The positive corporate events further support growth potential, but caution is advised due to financial risks.

More about Pagaya Technologies Ltd

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is a global technology company that provides AI-driven product solutions for the financial ecosystem. It offers consumer credit and residential real estate products through a vast data network and machine learning, integrating its proprietary API and capital solutions with partners to enhance user experiences and access to the mainstream economy. The company operates offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

Average Trading Volume: 2,551,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.4B

