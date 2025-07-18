Pacifica Silver Corp. Acquires Claudia Project, Plans Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Roberto Resources, Inc. ( (TSE:RBTO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Pacifica Silver Corp. has completed the acquisition of the Claudia silver and gold project in Durango State, Mexico, marking a significant step in its strategy to develop precious metals projects. The Claudia Project, located in the Sierra Madre Occidental, features multiple high-grade mineralized zones and a comprehensive exploration program is planned to unlock its potential, which could enhance the company’s industry positioning and offer promising opportunities for stakeholders.

Pacifica Silver Corp., formerly known as Roberto Resources Inc., operates in the precious metals industry, focusing on acquiring and advancing high-potential silver and gold projects in the Americas.

Average Trading Volume: 56,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

