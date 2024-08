Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group Limited has provided an update to their previously announced dividend/distribution schedule, with changes due to the adjournment of the Scheme meeting. The original announcement was made on 19 July 2024, and the updated information was lodged on 6 August 2024, as detailed in the company’s latest ASX filing.

