Pacific Premier Bancorp Approves Merger with Columbia

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( (PPBI) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 21, 2025, Pacific Premier Bancorp held a special meeting where stockholders approved a merger with Columbia Banking System. This merger, which was also approved by Columbia’s shareholders, will see Pacific Premier merge into Columbia, enhancing market leadership across the West and creating significant value for stakeholders. The transaction is expected to close later in 2025, pending regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (PPBI) stock is a Hold with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pacific Premier Bancorp stock, see the PPBI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PPBI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PPBI is a Outperform.

The overall stock score for Pacific Premier Bancorp is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation, providing a solid foundation for investment. However, potential legal challenges related to the merger with Columbia Banking System present risks that could affect future performance. Technical indicators suggest a moderate outlook, with short-term bullish momentum tempered by longer-term pressures.

More about Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a nationally chartered commercial bank serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses across the western United States, particularly in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, it has grown to become one of the largest banks in the western U.S., with approximately $18 billion in total assets. The bank offers a wide range of banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, treasury management, commercial loans, and specialized services like commercial escrow and IRA custodial services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,010,859

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.14B

