Pacific Metals Reports Decline in Financial Performance for H1 2025

An update from Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5541) ) is now available.

Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 43% compared to the previous year. The company also experienced operating and ordinary losses, reflecting challenges in the market. Despite these setbacks, the company maintains a strong equity ratio, indicating a stable financial position, and has announced a dividend payment plan for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5541) stock is a Hold with a Yen2070.00 price target.

More about Pacific Metals Co., Ltd.

Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the metals industry. It focuses on the production and distribution of various metal products.

Average Trading Volume: 375,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.31B

