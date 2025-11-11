Pacific Metals Reports Decline in Financial Performance for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5541) ) is now available.
Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 43% compared to the previous year. The company also experienced operating and ordinary losses, reflecting challenges in the market. Despite these setbacks, the company maintains a strong equity ratio, indicating a stable financial position, and has announced a dividend payment plan for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.
More about Pacific Metals Co., Ltd.
Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the metals industry. It focuses on the production and distribution of various metal products.
Average Trading Volume: 375,928
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen36.31B
