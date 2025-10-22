Pacific Lime and Cement Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Pacific Lime and Cement Limited ( (AU:PLA) ) is now available.

Pacific Lime and Cement Limited has announced the quotation of 1,250,000 CHESS Depositary Interests on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as part of a previously announced transaction. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional liquidity for stakeholders, potentially strengthening its position in the construction materials sector.

More about Pacific Lime and Cement Limited

Pacific Lime and Cement Limited operates in the construction materials industry, focusing on the production and distribution of lime and cement products. The company is involved in providing essential materials for construction and infrastructure projects, catering to a diverse market that includes both domestic and international clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,125,990

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$221.8M

