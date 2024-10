Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has acquired 4,230 of its own shares at a price of 588.39p, which will be held in treasury. This transaction adjusts the total shares available for trading to 90,495,291, providing shareholders with a new denominator for calculating their interests in accordance with FCA rules.

