Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:PHI) ) has issued an announcement.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 100,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 646.88p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction affects the total number of shares available for trading, now totaling 85,744,167 after accounting for shares held in Treasury. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and could impact shareholder calculations under FCA’s rules.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC demonstrates strong financial stability with a robust balance sheet and significant improvements in profitability. However, cash flow challenges pose risks that need addressing for sustainable growth. The technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, while the low P/E ratio presents an attractive valuation. The positive outlook on Asian markets could enhance future performance, providing a balanced investment case.

More about Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment management. It primarily deals with securities and aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth by investing in companies across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 136,412

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

