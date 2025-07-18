Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:PHI) ) is now available.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC announced the purchase of 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 638.95p, which will be held in treasury. This transaction affects the total number of shares in issue, now standing at 86,094,167, and may impact shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PHI is a Neutral.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC demonstrates strong financial stability with a robust balance sheet and significant improvements in profitability. However, cash flow challenges pose risks that need addressing for sustainable growth. The technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, while the low P/E ratio presents an attractive valuation. The positive outlook on Asian markets could enhance future performance, providing a balanced investment case.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company is involved in acquiring and managing securities, providing opportunities for investors to grow their capital through strategic investments.

Average Trading Volume: 135,209

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

