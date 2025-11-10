Pacific Current Group Announces Change of Office Location

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Pacific Current Group Ltd ( (AU:PAC) ) is now available.

Pacific Current Group Limited has announced a change in its registered office and principal place of business to Quay Quarter Tower, Level 3, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000, effective 10 November 2025. This move, along with the updated telephone number, reflects the company’s ongoing operational adjustments, potentially impacting its business operations and stakeholder communications.

Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi-boutique asset management firm focused on delivering exceptional value to shareholders, investors, and partners. The company leverages strategic resources such as capital, institutional distribution capabilities, and operational expertise to support its partners’ success, with investments in eight boutique firms globally.

YTD Price Performance: -8.37%

Average Trading Volume: 24,863

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$315.1M

