Pacific Century Premium Developments to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited ( (HK:0432) ) has provided an announcement.

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on July 30, 2025, to approve and publish the interim results for the first half of 2025. The meeting will also consider the potential payment of an interim dividend. This announcement could impact the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests, as it may influence investor confidence and market positioning.

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It operates in the real estate development industry, focusing on premium property developments and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 370,214

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$424M

