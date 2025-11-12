Pacgold Limited Unveils New Vertigo Pit Design in Investor Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Pacgold Limited ( (AU:PGO) ) just unveiled an update.

Pacgold Limited has released an investor presentation detailing the new Vertigo pit design with ore shells, which is part of their ongoing efforts in the Alice River Gold Project. This development is significant for the company’s operations as it underscores their commitment to advancing their exploration projects and potentially enhancing their market positioning within the mining sector.

More about Pacgold Limited

Pacgold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in gold exploration projects, with a significant emphasis on the Alice River Gold Project.

Average Trading Volume: 1,803,786

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$17.82M

For a thorough assessment of PGO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue