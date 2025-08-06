Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pure to Pure Beauty Inc. ( (TSE:PPB) ) has issued an update.

P2P Group Ltd. is expanding its Inturai StealthWave technology across military, healthcare, and retail sectors, with NATO-aligned defense contractors integrating it into drones and fixed systems. The company plans to launch marketing campaigns in Europe and North America to support growth, focusing on strategic partnerships and system integrator collaborations, positioning Inturai as a global leader in non-visual sensing and situational awareness.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PPB is a Underperform.

The overall stock score is low due to significant financial challenges, including high leverage and negative cash flows. These weaknesses are only partially offset by positive corporate strategies and modest technical momentum. The stock’s unattractive valuation and lack of profitability further contribute to the lower score.

P2P Group is a company that advances intelligent environments using cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 125,536

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

