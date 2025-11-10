P2 Gold Advances Drilling and Feasibility Studies at Gabbs Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

P2 Gold ( (TSE:PGLD) ) has shared an update.

P2 Gold Inc. has mobilized drilling operations at its Gabbs Project in Nevada, with both reverse circulation and diamond drilling underway to support a feasibility study. The company is also awarding contracts for various studies, including pit slope stability and metallurgical testing, aiming to complete these by the second quarter of 2026. These efforts are expected to culminate in an updated mineral resource estimate and optimized mine plan, potentially impacting the company’s operational strategy and market position.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PGLD is a Neutral.

P2 Gold faces substantial financial and operational challenges, reflected in its low financial performance score. However, recent corporate developments offer a glimmer of potential, mitigating some concerns. The stock’s technical position indicates caution, given its negative trend and high volatility. While valuation appears attractive due to a low P/E ratio, the absence of dividends and reliance on future growth opportunities introduce uncertainty. These combined factors result in an overall score that reflects both current challenges and potential future improvements.

P2 Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its gold-copper Gabbs Project located on the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. The company is working towards a feasibility study for the project, which has shown potential for a long-life, mid-size mine with significant annual production of gold and copper.

YTD Price Performance: 475.00%

Average Trading Volume: 685,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$74.95M

