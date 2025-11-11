OYO Corporation Revises Financial and Dividend Forecasts for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from OYO ( (JP:9755) ).

OYO Corporation has revised its financial and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The company anticipates higher net sales due to strong performance in disaster prevention and infrastructure initiatives, despite challenges in the offshore wind farm sector and international markets. Consequently, OYO has increased its year-end dividend forecast, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns.

More about OYO

OYO Corporation operates in the infrastructure and disaster prevention industry, offering services related to disaster mitigation, infrastructure maintenance, and offshore wind farm projects. The company focuses on strategic initiatives aligned with government plans and recovery efforts, particularly in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 53,526

Current Market Cap: Yen66.06B

For an in-depth examination of 9755 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue