OYO Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results for Nine Months Ending September 2025

OYO ( (JP:9755) ) just unveiled an announcement.

OYO Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 3.8% compared to the previous year. However, there was a decline in operating and ordinary profits by 4.1% and 5.6% respectively, while profit attributable to owners of the parent rose by 13.4%. The company also announced revisions to its cash dividend forecasts and financial result forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, indicating a cautious outlook with expected declines in operating and ordinary profits.

More about OYO

OYO Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating within the industry of providing various services and products, though specific details about its primary offerings or market focus are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 53,526

Current Market Cap: Yen66.06B

