OYO Corporation Announces Treasury Stock Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

OYO ( (JP:9755) ) has provided an announcement.

OYO Corporation announced the cancellation of 538,000 treasury shares, which accounts for 2.16% of its total shares, as part of a strategic decision made by its Board of Directors. This move is expected to impact the company’s share structure by reducing the total number of issued shares to 24,322,000, potentially affecting shareholder value and market perception.

More about OYO

OYO Corporation operates in the financial sector, focusing on providing various financial services and products. The company is listed on the Prime Market and is recognized for its strategic operations in the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 53,526

Current Market Cap: Yen66.06B

For a thorough assessment of 9755 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue