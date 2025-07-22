OXIDE Corporation Navigates Industry Challenges and Expands Healthcare Shipments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OXIDE Corp. ( (JP:6521) ) has shared an update.

OXIDE Corporation addressed key financial and strategic questions during its recent results meeting, highlighting a reclassification of R&D expenses that will not affect overall financial plans. Despite challenges in the SiC industry, including a slowdown in the EV market and the bankruptcy of a partner company, OXIDE maintains a strong position with a robust domestic supply chain strategy and continues to focus on ultra-high voltage applications. In the healthcare sector, the company has begun shipments to a major PET manufacturer, with plans for increased volumes, positioning this as a growth driver for the fiscal year.

OXIDE Corporation operates in the cutting-edge technology industry, focusing on the development and processing of Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers and epitaxial processes. The company is committed to innovation in high-performance materials, targeting ultra-high voltage applications such as direct current transmission and heavy electrical equipment, and is also involved in the healthcare sector with products like high-performance PET.

