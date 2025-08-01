Oxford Square Capital Announces $65M Notes Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Oxford Square Capital ( (OXSQ) ) has shared an update.

On July 31, 2025, Oxford Square Capital Corp. announced an underwriting agreement with Lucid Capital Markets, LLC for the issuance and sale of $65 million in 7.75% Notes due 2030, with an option for an additional $9.75 million. The closing of this offering is anticipated on August 7, 2025, pending customary conditions, and is part of the company’s shelf registration with the SEC.

Oxford Square Capital’s overall score reflects a company with mixed financial health. Strong cash flows and a stable equity base are offset by inconsistent revenue and net profitability, alongside high leverage. Technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, while valuation indicates a high dividend yield but an expensive earnings multiple. The earnings call highlights both market improvements and company-specific challenges. Effective management of debt and consistent revenue growth will be key to improving future performance.

