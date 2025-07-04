Oxford Metrics Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Oxford Metrics ( (GB:OMG) ) is now available.

Oxford Metrics announced the purchase of 100,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, with the shares bought at a price of 50.00 GBp each. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 120,541,334, impacting the company’s total voting rights and potentially affecting shareholder calculations under FCA rules. The buyback is part of Oxford Metrics’ strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OMG) stock is a Buy with a £100.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oxford Metrics stock, see the GB:OMG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:OMG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OMG is a Neutral.

Oxford Metrics’ overall score is primarily driven by its stable financial foundation and strategic corporate actions like share buybacks. However, the bearish technical indicators and negative valuation metrics due to unprofitability weigh on the stock’s attractiveness. The high dividend yield provides a partial offset, appealing to income investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:OMG stock, click here.

More about Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that facilitates the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Founded in 1984, the company serves over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including top games companies and universities worldwide. It operates through divisions like Vicon, Industrial Vision Systems, and The Sempre Group, providing motion measurement analysis, machine vision software, and manufacturing solutions across various industries. Headquartered in Oxford, it has offices in the UK, Ireland, the US, and Germany, and is listed on AIM, a market of the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 400,471

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £60.37M

Learn more about OMG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue