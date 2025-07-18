Oxford Metrics Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oxford Metrics ( (GB:OMG) ) has shared an announcement.

Oxford Metrics announced the purchase of 140,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program. This transaction, conducted through Panmure Liberum Limited, reflects the company’s strategic financial management and may impact shareholder calculations under the FCA’s rules. The buyback reduces the total number of shares in issue to 119,476,334, potentially affecting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that bridges the real world with its virtual counterpart. It serves over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including top games companies and universities. Established in 1984, the company has expanded from healthcare into entertainment, engineering, and smart manufacturing, earning accolades such as an OSCAR® and an Emmy®. The Group operates through divisions like Vicon, a leader in motion measurement analysis, Industrial Vision Systems, specializing in machine vision software, and The Sempre Group, a measurement specialist. Oxford Metrics is headquartered in Oxford and listed on AIM since 2001.

Average Trading Volume: 432,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £56.84M

