Oxford Metrics Executes Share Buyback, Adjusts Shareholding Structure

An update from Oxford Metrics ( (GB:OMG) ) is now available.

Oxford Metrics announced the purchase of 140,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, executed through Panmure Liberum Limited, reflects the company’s strategic financial management and may impact shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The buyback reduces the total number of shares in issue to 119,056,334, potentially affecting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OMG) stock is a Buy with a £100.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oxford Metrics stock, see the GB:OMG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:OMG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OMG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is influenced by weak technical indicators and unprofitability, offset by a strong balance sheet and strategic financial management through share buybacks. Despite operational challenges, the company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure provide some support to its valuation.

More about Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that facilitates the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Founded in 1984, the company has expanded from healthcare into entertainment, engineering, and smart manufacturing, boasting a client base that includes top global gaming companies and universities. The Group operates through divisions such as Vicon, a leader in motion measurement analysis, Industrial Vision Systems, a specialist in machine vision software, and The Sempre Group, a measurement specialist. Headquartered in Oxford, the company has offices in the UK, Ireland, the US, and Germany, and is listed on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 493,679

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £55.44M

