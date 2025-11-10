Oxford BioDynamics Grants Significant Share Options to Employees and Directors

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Oxford BioDynamics ( (GB:OBD) ).

Oxford BioDynamics Plc has announced the grant of 170,000,000 options over its ordinary shares to its employees and advisers, including directors and PDMRs. This grant, which is part of the company’s 2016 Employee and Non-Employee Share Option Plans, is set at an exercise price of 0.61p per share, a 100% premium over the previous closing price. The vesting of these options is staggered over a period of up to two years, with some options becoming exercisable immediately and others over the next two years, potentially impacting the company’s stock value and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OBD) stock is a Sell with a £0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oxford BioDynamics stock, see the GB:OBD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:OBD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OBD is a Underperform.

Oxford BioDynamics’ stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance, characterized by consistent losses and negative cash flows. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are unfavorable due to a negative P/E ratio. These factors collectively suggest a high-risk investment with significant financial and operational challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:OBD stock, click here.

More about Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a precision clinical diagnostics company that specializes in developing specific and sensitive tests for medical practice using its EpiSwitch® 3D genomics platform.

Average Trading Volume: 28,026,673

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £5.97M

For an in-depth examination of OBD stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue