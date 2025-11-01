Owens & Minor Faces Financial Risks with P&HS Segment Asset Sale

Owens & Minor (OMI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

The anticipated sale of assets related to Owens & Minor’s P&HS segment presents significant risks, including potential financial liabilities from divested businesses and obligations to indemnify buyers against unforeseen liabilities. These factors could adversely affect the company’s financial health if post-sale liabilities exceed expectations, impacting cash flows and operational results. Additionally, the divestiture could dilute future earnings if the company fails to compensate for lost revenue and profits, potentially leading to substantial write-offs of goodwill and intangible assets. Such outcomes could materially harm Owens & Minor’s financial condition and operational performance.

