OverActive Media Corp (TSE:OAM) has released an update.

OverActive Media has secured a new long-term partnership with Riot Games, ensuring its continued involvement in the prestigious League of Legends EMEA Championship. This agreement not only strengthens OverActive’s market position but also opens up new revenue opportunities through expanded sponsorships and media rights.

