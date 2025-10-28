OverActive Media Extends Partnership with Bell Canada Through 2027

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from OverActive Media Corp ( (TSE:OAM) ).

OverActive Media Corp. has extended its partnership with Bell Canada for two more years, continuing Bell’s exclusive telecom sponsorship in Canada until 2027. This renewal allows OverActive to leverage Bell’s technology to enhance its competitive performance and fan engagement, strengthening its Canadian operations and supporting its global strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:OAM) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OverActive Media Corp stock, see the TSE:OAM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:OAM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:OAM is a Neutral.

OverActive Media Corp’s overall score is driven by financial challenges and bearish technical indicators. However, positive developments from the earnings call, including revenue growth and strategic initiatives, provide some optimism for future performance.

More about OverActive Media Corp

OverActive Media Corp. is a global esports and entertainment company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany. It owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, the League of Legends EMEA Championship, and the VALORANT Champions League, operating under the brands Toronto KOI and Movistar KOI.

Average Trading Volume: 30,503

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$34.14M

