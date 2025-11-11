OverActive Media Expands European Market Access with Börse Frankfurt Listing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

OverActive Media Corp ( (TSE:OAM) ) just unveiled an update.

OverActive Media Corp has listed its common shares on Börse Frankfurt, providing a euro-denominated access point for European investors. This move is designed to enhance accessibility for European investors through local brokerage platforms and market hours, complementing its existing listings in Canada and the US. The listing is part of OverActive’s strategy to focus on disciplined growth and long-term value creation, particularly in the European market where it has a significant presence through its KOI brand and operations in Madrid, Barcelona, and Berlin. Additionally, OverActive has engaged Machai for a comprehensive digital marketing campaign to bolster its brand and market presence.

Spark’s Take on TSE:OAM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:OAM is a Neutral.

OverActive Media Corp’s stock score reflects significant challenges in profitability and cash flow, despite strong revenue growth and strategic initiatives. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, while valuation metrics are weak due to ongoing losses. Positive earnings call developments provide some optimism for future performance.

More about OverActive Media Corp

OverActive Media Corp is a premier global esports and entertainment company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany. It owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League and the League of Legends EMEA Championship, operating under the Toronto KOI and Movistar KOI brands.

Average Trading Volume: 28,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$30.98M

