Ovanti Limited Issues Unquoted Options

IOUpay Limited ( (AU:OVT) ) has provided an announcement.

Ovanti Limited has announced the issuance of 70 million unquoted options, set to expire on July 14, 2028, with an exercise price of $0.013. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s equity structure and stakeholder interests.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.59M

