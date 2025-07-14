Ovanti Limited Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IOUpay Limited ( (AU:OVT) ) has issued an update.

Ovanti Limited has announced the issuance of 10 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), under the code OVT, effective from July 14, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially enhancing the company’s liquidity and market presence.

Current Market Cap: A$25.59M

