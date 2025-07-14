Ovanti Limited Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IOUpay Limited ( (AU:OVT) ) has shared an announcement.

Ovanti Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting for its shareholders to be held on August 22, 2025, in Sydney. The meeting will be conducted physically, with provisions for shareholders to participate by voting online or submitting questions in advance. This move reflects the company’s commitment to engaging with its stakeholders and ensuring transparent communication, which may influence its operational strategies and shareholder relations.

Ovanti Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing innovative payment solutions across various markets, including Melbourne, Singapore, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur.

