Otovo AS Secures NOK 50 Million for Expansion and Development

Otovo AS Class A ( (DE:89K) ) just unveiled an update.

Otovo AS has successfully raised approximately NOK 17 million through a private placement of new shares, with an additional NOK 33 million raised by Onvis Inc., totaling NOK 50 million for the combined company. The funds will be utilized for growth, geographic expansion, technology development, and general working capital over the next year, enhancing Otovo’s market position and operational capabilities.

More about Otovo AS Class A

Otovo AS is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, primarily focusing on solar energy solutions. The company is involved in the installation and management of solar panels, aiming to expand its market reach and technological capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 529,517

Current Market Cap: NOK190.4M

