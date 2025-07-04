Otello Corporation ASA Continues Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Otello Corporation ASA ( (GB:0FI5) ) has issued an update.

Otello Corporation ASA has announced the continuation of its share buyback program, with Pareto Securities AS purchasing 513,000 shares between 30 June 2025 and 4 July 2025 at an average price of NOK 12.19. Since the program’s initiation, a total of 1,524,500 shares have been acquired at an average price of NOK 12.02, with the company currently holding 4,676,320 treasury shares. This strategic move is in line with the authorization granted at the company’s annual general meeting, potentially enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

