Otello Corporation ASA Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Otello Corporation ASA ( (GB:0FI5) ) just unveiled an update.

Otello Corporation ASA has initiated a share buyback program, as previously announced, with Pareto Securities AS purchasing 227,975 shares from October 20 to October 24, 2025, at an average price of NOK 14.96. This program, authorized at the company’s annual general meeting, aims to acquire up to 3,689,541 shares, with a current total of 1,014,642 shares bought, enhancing Otello’s treasury stock and potentially impacting shareholder value.

More about Otello Corporation ASA

Average Trading Volume: 237,878

Current Market Cap: NOK1.24B

See more insights into 0FI5 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue