Otello Corporation ASA Advances Share Buyback Program

Otello Corporation ASA ( (GB:0FI5) ) has issued an update.

Otello Corporation ASA has been actively engaging in a share buyback program, purchasing a significant number of shares to potentially enhance shareholder value. Recently, the company acquired 615,198 shares at an average price of NOK 13.49, contributing to a total of 4,164,828 shares bought since the program’s initiation, with a cap set at 5,047,130 shares.

More about Otello Corporation ASA

Average Trading Volume: 535,403

Current Market Cap: NOK1.12B

