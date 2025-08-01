Otello Corporation ASA Advances Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Otello Corporation ASA ( (GB:0FI5) ) has issued an update.
Otello Corporation ASA has been actively engaging in a share buyback program, purchasing a significant number of shares to potentially enhance shareholder value. Recently, the company acquired 615,198 shares at an average price of NOK 13.49, contributing to a total of 4,164,828 shares bought since the program’s initiation, with a cap set at 5,047,130 shares.
More about Otello Corporation ASA
Average Trading Volume: 535,403
Current Market Cap: NOK1.12B
See more insights into 0FI5 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.