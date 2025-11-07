Otello Corporation ASA Advances in Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Otello Corporation ASA ( (GB:0FI5) ) has issued an announcement.

Otello Corporation ASA has been actively engaging in a share buyback program, acquiring a total of 1,039,642 shares at an average price of NOK 14.84, with a total value of NOK 15,428,942. This initiative, authorized at the company’s annual general meeting, aims to purchase up to 3,689,541 shares, with a maximum price of NOK 15 per share, enhancing the company’s treasury stock holdings.

Average Trading Volume: 200,067

Current Market Cap: NOK1.25B

