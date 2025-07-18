Osteopore Ltd. Sees Shift in Substantial Holder’s Voting Power

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Osteopore Ltd. ( (AU:OSX) ) has issued an update.

Osteopore Ltd. has announced a significant change in the interests of a substantial holder, Advance Opportunities Fund, which has reduced its voting power in the company. This change involves the indirect sale of shares in the market, affecting the fund’s voting power from 9.96% to 5.55%. This adjustment in shareholding may impact the company’s market dynamics and influence its strategic decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,210,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.69M

