Osteopore Ltd. Demonstrates Strong Governance

Osteopore Ltd. has made its Corporate Governance Statement for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 available on its website, ensuring full compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The company’s adherence to these key governance principles, which include the roles and responsibilities of its board and management, is disclosed and can be accessed at a dedicated URL. The statement, which is current as at 16 April 2024, has been approved by the board and affirms Osteopore’s commitment to transparency and sound management practices.

