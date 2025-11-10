Osteopore Ltd. Announces Change in Substantial Holding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Osteopore Ltd. ( (AU:OSX) ) has shared an announcement.

Osteopore Ltd. has announced that Advance Opportunities Fund I has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company. This change in holdings, involving the indirect sale of shares, may impact the company’s market dynamics and influence stakeholder perceptions regarding the company’s financial stability and investor confidence.

More about Osteopore Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,910,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.37M

