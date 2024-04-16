Osteopore Ltd. Affirms Corporate Governance Transparency

Osteopore Ltd. (AU:OSX) has released an update.

Osteopore Limited has released its up-to-date Corporate Governance Statement for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, accessible via their website. The document, approved by the board on April 16, 2024, details the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations, with disclosures on their board charter, director appointments, and management oversight. The statement is part of mandatory disclosures under ASX Listing Rules, emphasizing Osteopore’s commitment to transparent and responsible governance.

