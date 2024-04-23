Osteopore Kicks Off Pioneering Knee Surgery Trial

Osteopore Ltd. (AU:OSX) has released an update.

Osteopore Ltd., an Australian-Singaporean regenerative medicine company, has launched first-in-human clinical trials in Singapore for its innovative knee preservation treatment using HS3 and aXOpore®. The study, which began with a successful surgery at Singapore’s National University Hospital, aims to enroll up to 12 patients to establish the safety and efficacy of the treatment in enhancing bone regeneration after knee surgery. The company’s collaboration with A*STAR aims to improve recovery times and patient outcomes through this groundbreaking technology.

