Osisko Development Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Advances Cariboo Gold Project

Osisko Development ( (TSE:ODV) ) just unveiled an update.

On November 10, 2025, Osisko Development Corp. reported its third-quarter results for 2025, highlighting significant financial and operational developments. The company had approximately $401.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2025, and drew $137.2 million under a US$450 million financing facility from Appian Capital Advisory Limited to advance its Cariboo Gold Project. The company also completed private placements for gross proceeds of $280.4 million and $82.5 million, respectively, and sold 877 ounces of gold from its Tintic Project. The Cariboo Gold Project saw advancements in pre-construction activities and underground development, with a 13,000-meter infill drill program underway to support mine planning and resource modeling. These developments position Osisko Development to continue progressing its key projects and enhance its financial flexibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ODV) stock is a Hold with a C$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Osisko Development stock, see the TSE:ODV Stock Forecast page.

TSE:ODV is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by financial performance challenges, including declining revenues and negative profitability. Technical analysis shows weak momentum, and valuation is poor with a negative P/E ratio. These factors contribute to a low overall score.

More about Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the development and construction of gold mining projects. The company is involved in projects such as the Cariboo Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada, and the Tintic Project in Utah, USA.

YTD Price Performance: 83.48%

Average Trading Volume: 170,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.01B

