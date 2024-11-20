OSB Group PLC Executes Strategic Share Buyback

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

OSB Group PLC recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 17,572 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the highest price per share reaching 375.00p. This move is part of their ongoing buyback program aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, enhancing shareholder value.

