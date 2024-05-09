OSB Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

OSB Group PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 22,997 of its ordinary shares at a uniform price of £4.3880 each across several trading venues, as part of its share buyback programme initiated on 15 March 2024. Following the transaction, the total number of ordinary shares in issue and total voting rights will stand at 389,628,620.

For further insights into GB:OSB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue