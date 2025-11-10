OSAKA Titanium Reports Decline in Profits for First Half of FY 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5726) ) is now available.

OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd. reported its non-consolidated financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales but significant declines in operating, ordinary, and net profits compared to the previous year. The company also revised its earnings forecast for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, predicting a decrease in net sales and profits, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5726) stock is a Buy with a Yen2914.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:5726 Stock Forecast page.

More about OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd.

OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the titanium industry. It focuses on the production and supply of titanium products, serving various market segments that require high-quality titanium materials.

Average Trading Volume: 3,092,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen92.59B

Learn more about 5726 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue